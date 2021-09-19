Del Rio, Texas migrants: US begins to fly Haitians home
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Legislative, judicial leaders among those eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine early
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kansas man with Proud Boys ties arrested in US Capitol riot
Legislative, judicial leaders among those eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine early
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Del Rio, Texas migrants: US begins to fly Haitians home
FOX TV Digital Team - FOX 29
9/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The United States began flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland.
Read Full Story on fox29.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Military Aircraft Crashes In Lake Worth, Injuring At Least 2 People And Damaging Homes
Military aircraft crashes near Fort Worth, injuring at least 2 people
Military Plane Crashes Into Homes In Lake Worth: Officials
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL