Delaware County officials sued over alleged racial profiling in traffic stop
Delaware County officials sued over alleged racial profiling in traffic stop
Dean Narciso - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/19/21
A former U.S. Army soldier who is Black has filed a civil rights lawsuit related to a traffic stop/arrest in Delaware County two years ago.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
