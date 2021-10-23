Delaware State Police investigating collision that left 59-year-old man dead
FOX 29 Philadelphia - FOX 29
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Authorities say a man died after his vehicle veered off the roadway, into a ditch, and then crashed into a tree in Dover.
Read Full Story on fox29.com
