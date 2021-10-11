Delran Man Convicted In South Jersey Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Delran Man Convicted In South Jersey Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Anthony Bellano - Patch on MSN.com
10/11/21
Jerome Roberts, 51, of Delran, was one of 23 men who were charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy that was based out of Trenton.
Read Full Story on patch.com
