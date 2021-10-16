Dem Rep. Marie Newman slams new Democratic Illinois congressional map
Dem Rep. Marie Newman slams new Democratic Illinois congressional map
Lynn Sweet - Chicago Sun-Times
10/16/21
The first-time congresswoman is in a district with GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Rep. Bobby Rush also doesn’t like his remapped district, which remains heavily Democratic.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
