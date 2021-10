Dept. of Justice: Chippewa Falls man sentenced to 6 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Justin Barnard, 36, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.