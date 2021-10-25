[]
Dept. of Military Affairs: Wisconsin Army National Guard graduates latest class of officers and warrant officers
The Wisconsin National Guard gained 12 officers and six warrant officers during an Oct. 16 ceremony at the 426th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), which houses the Wisconsin Military Academy. The newly minted officers and warrant officers will now become junior leaders in the ranks of Wisconsin Army National Guard units after completing a rigorous commissioning program through Officer Candidate School and Warrant Officer Candidate School.