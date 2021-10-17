Derry residents evacuated after alleged drunk driver crashes into gas main
Jason King - WMUR9 on MSN.com
10/17/21
Derry Police told News 9 that David Noble was charged with DWI, conduct after an accident, and disobeying an officer. He was released on bail Sunday morning.
