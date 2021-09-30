Developer remains 'fully committed' to Kingsley Drive homes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Here Are the 6 Best Movie Weddings
Luke Evans tipped as next James Bond after Daniel Craig No Time to Die exit
EastEnders spoilers: Sheree plans her revenge after Patrick’s rejection?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Warby Parker Rises in First Day of Trading After Direct Listing
Close to Home: Climate action pays dividends
Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces tough Raheem Sterling call with Phil Foden untouchable
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Warby Parker Rises in First Day of Trading After Direct Listing
Parker football turns into 'road warriors' after tribe rejects COVID-19 mitigation plan
Brighton's Alex Cochrane shines on loan at Hearts
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Instant Analysis: USC's Wednesday practice of Colorado Week
November jury trial set over Pfister, Hecht real estate flap
Aspen Recreation Center faces labor shortage, reduces hours
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Arsenal news LIVE: Asensio transfer latest, Brighton build-up, Xhaka out for THREE MONTHS with injury – latest updates
Hay Festival Winter Weekend line-up revealed - including Clare Balding and Josh Widdecombe
Summit freeskier reflects on 2020-21 season edit from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Developer remains 'fully committed' to Kingsley Drive homes
Calvin Robinson - thestrayferret
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
A developer behind a controversial proposal to build 217-homes in Harrogate has said it “remains fully committed” to the site.
Read Full Story on thestrayferret.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Instant Analysis: USC's Wednesday practice of Colorado Week
November jury trial set over Pfister, Hecht real estate flap
Aspen Recreation Center faces labor shortage, reduces hours
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL