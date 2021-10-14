Devils hope to use season-opener to regain home ice advantage after last season's struggles
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
VIDEO PREMIERE: Roses & Revolutions Show Arena-rock Potential with Scorching Anthem “When The Moment’s Gone”
A Look at the Yankees’ Impending Free Agents
Mets extend qualifying offer to Conforto and Syndergaard? Yankees keep Boone? | SportsNite
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Yonkers affordable housing ordinance killed as City Council lets mayor's veto stand
A Look at the Yankees’ Impending Free Agents
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs battled pink eye ahead of decisive victory over Giants in Week 5
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Todd Haynes: Finding the frequency of the Velvet Underground
2021-22 New York Islanders: An Intriguing Stanley Cup Chase Awaits After A Surreal Spring And Summer
Hyzon details European hydrogen truck factory
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Food pantries to use $1.6M in state aid to buy meals from LI restaurants
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen with best selling NFL shirt in Europe
It’s spooky season. Here are some Hoosier Halloween myths and legends
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
VIDEO PREMIERE: Roses & Revolutions Show Arena-rock Potential with Scorching Anthem “When The Moment’s Gone”
Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, veteran Ryan Getzlaf share thrill of opening night
What is Joy Mangano’s Net Worth?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Devils hope to use season-opener to regain home ice advantage after last season's struggles
Andrew Tredinnick, North Jersey Media Group - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Last season, the Devils posted a 7-18-3 record on their home ice — second-worst in the league — and had more luck on the road where they were 12-12-4.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Seaside Heights Bamboo Bar will be demolished; see the homes, stores replacing it
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Red Bank Catholic heads our list of Week 7 must-see Shore football games
Prohibition, a murder trial and a haunted hotel: It'll all be on this Somerville haunted tour
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL