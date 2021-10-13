DeWine, Legend honored as part of Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class of 2020
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hundreds of thousands without power after Oregon ice storm
Caught on video: Family’s dramatic second-story window escape from apartment fire in Oregon
More than 1 in 5 Portland high schoolers did not complete at least one course in the fall quarter
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hundreds of thousands without power after Oregon ice storm
Caught on video: Family’s dramatic second-story window escape from apartment fire in Oregon
Portland’s red house ‘autonomous zone’ dismantled after mayor apologizes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
DeWine, Legend honored as part of Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class of 2020
Sarah Franks - Dayton Daily News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Tuesday was a celebration of the permanent homecoming for five Dayton luminaries as they were inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame.
Read Full Story on daytondailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Neighborhood Alliance welcomes back Oberlin seniors through new 'Mobile Senior Center' pilot program after forced closure
Ohio Sheep Day covered nutrition, animal handling
Groups urge court to hear appeal on Ohio ending extra unemployment benefits
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL