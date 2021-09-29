DHL Express opens new $100M Hamilton Gateway Facility
Canadian Manufacturing - Canadian Manufacturing
9/29/21
The building at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport aims to help DHL meet double-digit sales growth in shipping.
Read Full Story on canadianmanufacturing.com
