Diversity through music: Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus awarded $8,400 grant
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Looking ahead to an already crowded OR gubernatorial race, including 2 Bend men
Canzano: Oregon State caught lightning in a bottle with hire of Jonathan Smith
White Man Charged For Murdering A Black Man Who Complimented His Girlfriend
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pac-12′s CFP chances not quite dead even after Oregon loss
Does Oregon's Loss to Stanford Help Or Hurt Ohio State?
Pac-12's CFP chances not quite dead even after Oregon loss
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How Oregon gardeners can adapt their landscapes to changing climate
Washington State’s fast-improving defense to be measured by Oregon State’s ground game
Oregon Employment Department, WorkSource Oregon to host statewide virtual job fair
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pac-12′s CFP chances not quite dead even after Oregon loss
Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,650 new cases, 44 deaths
How Oregon gardeners can adapt their landscapes to changing climate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Stegmann: Thank you Carla Piluso, we will carry your legacy forward
Electric School Bus Headed To Gresham-Barlow + Serial Killer Dies
Affordable homes for 200 people slated in Portland, Hillsboro
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Diversity through music: Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus awarded $8,400 grant
Cherrill Crosby - Statesman Journal on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The chorus that started in 2000 with 16 members to celebrate and honor diversity now has some 50 members and performs in Portland, Salem and Corvallis
Read Full Story on statesmanjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the Wrong Person, and It's Pretty 'Humbling'
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL