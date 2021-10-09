Division II football: Five takeaways from Saints' 63-0 win over Kingswood
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Ridge in Rochester withdraws expansion plan; developer says project still on track
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'You be you': Portsmouth Pride revived in 2021 with big march and more
Foley Freedom Run
US hiring may have risen last month in a sign of resilience
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
'You be you': Portsmouth Pride revived in 2021 with big march and more
Foley Freedom Run
'Sensitive issue': Dover, Somersworth to clear homeless encampment at Willand Pond
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pride march smaller than previous years, but every bit as passionate
Foley Freedom Run
James Foley Foundation to hold Freedom Run on Oct. 23
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Division II football: Five takeaways from Saints' 63-0 win over Kingswood
By Al Pike, Seacoastonline.com - Seacoastonline.com
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
The St. Thomas Aquinas football team scored on all seven of its first-half possessions and won its fourth straight game with a 63-0 win over Kingswood.
Read Full Story on seacoastonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Newington's Bohkle, Somers' St. Germain tops at Wickham Park
City secure Manchester derby draw despite Georgia Stanway dismissal
Watch horror tackle in Manchester derby with City's Stanway sent-off for thigh-high, studs-up lunge on United's Galton
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL