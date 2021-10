Does Gresham Technologies plc's (LON:GHT) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Stock Could Move In The Opposite Direction?

Gresham Technologies' (LON:GHT) stock is up by 8.2% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Specifically, we decided to study Gresham Technologies' ROE in this article.