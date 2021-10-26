Donald Rist Jr.
Donald Rist Jr.
Obituaries - Ironton Tribune
10/26/21
Oct. 22, 2021 Donald Edward Rist Jr., of Richmond, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home with his family on Oct. 22, 2021. Don was born Nov. 19, 1948, in Ironton, to the late Donald Edward Rist and Rose Anna Keating Rist.
