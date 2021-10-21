Dr Phil Sued by Woman Who Says She Was Sexually Assaulted at Utah Treatment Center
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Class B state softball: Wahoo has a blast in opening-round win against Scottsbluff
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
CMC and Pitzer partner with Seeds of Fortune in commitment to support women of color in higher education
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Neon's Succession, Netflix's My Name among great shows to stream this long weekend
Game #4: New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Open Thread
Dordt Women’s Basketball Season Preview
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Death awaits in Europe this winter
Neon's Succession, Netflix's My Name among great shows to stream this long weekend
Great adaptations: How large events venues have adjusted
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Death awaits in Europe this winter
Don’t Let Rejection Define You
Lenape Regional High School District Sports Roundup – Oct. 11-16
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dr Phil Sued by Woman Who Says She Was Sexually Assaulted at Utah Treatment Center
Jennifer Maas - TheWrap
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
ViacomCBS is also listed as a defendant in lawsuit filed by Hannah Archuleta, who appeared on "Dr. Phil" in 2019
Read Full Story on thewrap.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New development below popular Utah hang gliding park could cause trouble
Colorado State at Utah State odds, picks and prediction
'The Rundown': Dog whistle or mistake? Utah legislator used LDS Church PowerPoint template for committee presentation
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL