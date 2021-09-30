Dr. Shawna Yates receives statewide award
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Greensboro Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Weekend
'This is life': In North Carolina mountains, Hmong refugees grow rice, uphold food sovereignty
School throws surprise party for Greensboro crossing guard's 100th birthday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
County Sends ‘Mask Up or Pay Up’ Warning To Business Owners
Leadership In Raleigh Pursuing New State Budget Strategy
Community-owned mobile parks keep eviction at bay. Can they work in North Carolina?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dr. Shawna Yates receives statewide award
- The Montana Standard
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Dr. Shawna Yates, executive director for the Southwest Montana Community Health Center, was recognized for her care and advocacy for Butte’s most vulnerable patients. She received the Dr. Alan Strange
Read Full Story on mtstandard.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Meet the opponent: Montana State presents challenge for Northern Colorado
Montana Supreme Court asked to block abortion laws
Charges filed against Kalispell shooting suspect, bail set at $1 million
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL