Duffy Promoted To Assistant Athletic Director At USD
Duffy Promoted To Assistant Athletic Director At USD
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/13/21
South Dakota deputy athletics director Mike West is pleased to announce the promotion of Jarren Duffy to Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing & Fan Engagement.
Read Full Story on yankton.net
