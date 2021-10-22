DUI Charge For Driver In East Windsor Crash That Injured 4 Teens
DUI Charge For Driver In East Windsor Crash That Injured 4 Teens
Sarah Salvadore - Patch on MSN.com
10/22/21
The teens were traveling in a sedan when it collided with a pickup truck last month. Police have charged the pickup truck driver with DUI.
