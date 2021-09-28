Dying dog gets own snow pile thanks to ice center
Dying dog gets own snow pile thanks to ice center
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk - Action News Jax
9/28/21
It’s difficult when a puppy that was once bounding around gets older and slower. But the worst is when the dog’s owner knows there isn’t much time left.
Read Full Story on actionnewsjax.com
