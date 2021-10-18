Early voting underway in Idaho for Nov. 2 local elections
Early voting underway in Idaho for Nov. 2 local elections
Clark Corbin - Idaho Capital Sun
10/18/21
Early voting begins today in Ada County leading up to the Nov. 2 election for local school board, mayoral and city races in Idaho.
