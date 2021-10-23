East Austin Housing Market Still Hot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mt. Pleasant — North Scott preview
Christmas Outreach 2021 returns to in-person shopping
Mt. Pleasant businesses short on staff
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
NMU women’s soccer blanks Northwood 3-0
Exhibit honoring black migrants to be unveiled in Wisconsin
Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Education Beat: Flint Cultural Center Academy survived COVID, construction and start-up challenges to make it to third year
Debit card, online banking woes hit some as TCF-Huntington merge
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mt. Pleasant — North Scott preview
Chamber orchestra hosts story time, music exploration at local libraries
Best places to retire in 2022
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
East Austin Housing Market Still Hot
Local Data - Patch
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
About 31 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 78702 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Houston Astros eliminate Boston Red Sox in six games, return to World Series
Luis Garcia, Yordan Alvarez send Houston Astros to third World Series in five years
Love them or hate them, the Houston Astros are really this good
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL