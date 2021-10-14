🌱 EAST PROVIDENCE DAILY: 640 Jack-o-Lanterns, Water Fire
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The 9 best new poetry books to read for National Poetry Day 2021
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bakken BBQ unveil $70,000 for Make-A-Wish North Dakota
Iowa Wesleyan football, Crown College to battle for first win Saturday
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Backyard Buckets: Dickinson receives grant for composting program
High school students learn about manufacturing careers in Dickinson
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Recent moisture cuts into drought in North Dakota; state puts feed hauling aid program on hold
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
North Dakota Oil Executive Pleads Guilty In Fraud Scheme
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Backyard Buckets: Dickinson receives grant for composting program
Foster families needed in western, central North Dakota
Barbara J. Bergee
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
🌱 EAST PROVIDENCE DAILY: 640 Jack-o-Lanterns, Water Fire
Jimmy Bentley - Patch
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Check out the latest edition of the East Providence Daily, your go-to for updates on the most important things going down in town.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Festival Ballet Providence to Present CONTINUING POINTS
Joe Trillo may run for RI lieutenant governor
Keep moving if you want to hook some tautog
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL