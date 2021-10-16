Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere puts up video game numbers in dominating victory over Idaho
Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere puts up video game numbers in dominating victory over Idaho
Ryan Gaydos - Fox News
10/16/21
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere put up a mind-blowing stat line in the Eagles’ 71-21 win over Idaho on Saturday.
Ira Eugene Smith, 63
Barriere smashes records leading no. 2 Eastern Washington to a blowout win over Idaho
Eastern Washington's rush defense passes first test in shutdown of Idaho
