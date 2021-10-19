Eastlake's Uribe named Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
John Deere Company – Where and how it all began
Vermont man paid $4K to have person tortured and killed on video
Which Tennessee quarterback will start against Alabama? Josh Heupel updates Hendon Hooker's status
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Surgery has survival benefits for male Stage IV breast cancer patients who are receptive to systemic therapy
New cannabis recommendations have Vermont towns seeing green
New Mural Spotlights Experience of Blind, Visually Impaired Vermonters
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rizio is voted athlete of the week
An Oklahoma escape, a never-ending Big Ten slog and more in Week 8
The Flynn reopens its doors after 19 months
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Vermont expands booster shots to include Moderna, J&J
Surgery has survival benefits for male Stage IV breast cancer patients who are receptive to systemic therapy
RPI victorious at Vermont, 2-1
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
San Diego Food System Alliance aims to grow county’s culinary culture
Vermont Conversation: Musician Karen Kevra returns to performing on a new stage
Which streets will be closed for the Vermont City Marathon?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Eastlake's Uribe named Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week
Andy Morgan - KTSM
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
For the second consecutive week, a high school football player from El Paso is receiving state-wide recognition. Eastlake senior running back Elijah Uribe has been
Read Full Story on ktsm.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rangers History Today: Taking a 3-2 Lead in 2011 World Series
A Texas cop was fired from his job 2 days after fatally shooting a 40-year-old man during a low-speed pursuit
Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., Jake Meyers in doubt for World Series
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL