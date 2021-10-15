El Paso native serves as a member of U.S. Navy's "Silent Service"
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Illinois State vs South Dakota Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Watertown High School Votes to Change Mascot
What is ‘Governor Noem’s Acoustic Experience?’
Registration Open For 2021 SD Local Foods Conference
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
South Dakota loses Carson Camp to injury, falls to Illinois State
WATCH NOW: Land deals put North Sioux in play for major development
South Dakota Mines holds Halloween Night at the Museum
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WATCH NOW: Land deals put North Sioux in play for major development
State cross country: Northwestern eighth grader Ella Boekelheide wins Class B title
Miller Boys Win First Cross-Country Team Championship; Kimball/White Lake Girls Repeat
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
South Dakota Mines holds Halloween Night at the Museum
Jerry Krueger: 2021 has been a struggle -- too much like 2020
Top finishers, results awarded at South Dakota state cross country meet
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
El Paso native serves as a member of U.S. Navy's "Silent Service"
Outside Author - El Paso Herald-Post
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
An El Paso native is stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, homeport to the U.S. Navy's East Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile sub
Read Full Story on elpasoheraldpost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
First-year runner from Arlington emotional after surprise state championship, and more notes from the state cross country meet
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings on Sunday Night
North Texas SC Earns 4-1 Comeback Win over New England Revolution II
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL