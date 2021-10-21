Electric cooperatives host "Ride Across South Carolina"
.
Electric cooperatives host "Ride Across South Carolina"
Newberry Observer - Newberry Observer
10/21/21
The Electric Cooperative Ride Across South Carolina is a seven day, 648 mile ride with stops at 18 cooperatives.
Read Full Story on newberryobserver.com
