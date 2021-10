Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made it two wins out of three in the final American round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Iowa City. On a phenomenally fast course, the 23-year-old from Kortrijk narrowly beat Lars van der Haar (Trek-Baloise Lions) and team-mate Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).