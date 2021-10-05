Ellen Bontje
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opens in Los Angeles
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How God Radically Transformed This Actor
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Calendar of Events From October 5 to October 17
Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term
Army Corps releases tentative plans for coastal flood mitigation measures
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To Oyster Bay Pumpkin Farms
Rock Hall FallFest channels the spirit of Tom McHugh by Rob Ford
New chefs, new menus, and brisket beef up this Dallas restaurant news
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ellen Bontje
admin - Lyon County Reporter
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Rock Rapids, Iowa September 26, 2021 Ellen Bontje, 87, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Avera
Read Full Story on lyoncountyreporter.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wisconsin vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Hunting laws allowed Kyle Rittenhouse to carry weapon during fatal shootings in Wisconsin, lawyers say
Subpoenas for GOP-ordered election probe to include mayors
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL