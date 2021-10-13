Elmwood-Murdock flies past Freeman in tournament
Elmwood-Murdock flies past Freeman in tournament
Brent Hardin - Fremont Tribune
10/13/21
MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock got off to a flying start in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Monday night with a supersonic victory over Freeman.
Read Full Story on fremonttribune.com
