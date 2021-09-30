Enrollment Soaring at KSU Salina
Enrollment Soaring at KSU Salina
KSAL News Radio 1150 - KSAL
9/30/21
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus marks its fourth year of continued enrollment growth in fall 2021. This year the campus has experienced a 14% increase in total enrollment,
Read Full Story on ksal.com
