ERYTECH Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of Eryaspase in Patients with Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Management to host Conference Call on Monday, October 25,at 8:30am EDT/ 2:30pm CEST The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survivalThe prespecified subgroup of patients treated with eryaspase and an irinotecan-based chemotherapy demonstrated an interesting trend of survival benefit,