ESPN FPI: Georgia's chances of beating Auburn
ESPN FPI: Georgia's chances of beating Auburn
Joe Vitale - YAHOO!News
10/8/21
ESPN's FPI originally gave UGA a 63.2% chance of beating Auburn back in August. That number has since changed.
Read Full Story on ugawire.usatoday.com
