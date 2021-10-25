Here the PA news agency’s film critic Damon Smith gives his verdict ahead of the release of Eternals on November 5. Richard Madden as Ikaris and Gemma Chan as Sersi in Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao (Marvel Studios/Sophie Mutevelian/PA) The repercussions of the Avengers’ decision to reverse The Snap continue to ripple through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao’s origin story for a new supergroup of otherworldly protectors.