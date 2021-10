Evan Longoria's homer on a windy night in LA gives the San Francisco Giants a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers and a 2-1 lead in the NLDS

Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning, and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery night to take a 2-1 lead in their National League Division Series.