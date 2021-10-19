Ex-GOP senator leaving party, challenging Oklahoma governor
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cross-Country: Week 5 Rankings and Notes
What's the economic value of UC's football rise?
Football: Clifton fights off Paterson Eastside comeback with last-second heroics
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Road worker who served on school board killed in Union County
Cross-Country: Week 5 Rankings and Notes
Girls Volleyball: Wayne Valley downs Clifton to earn 4th straight Passaic County title
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Road worker who served on school board killed in Union County
Union County Highway Department worker killed in fatal crash
Rachel Zegler's 'West Side Story' Casting Story Is Legit Amazing
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Report says Seton Hall U produces $1.6B annual economic impact on New Jersey
What's the economic value of UC's football rise?
Boil water advisory lifted for 250K NJ residents 7 weeks after Ida tainted reservoirs
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ex-GOP senator leaving party, challenging Oklahoma governor
Sean Murphy - Tulsa World
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The first GOP candidate to challenge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday he’s leaving the party and will run against Stitt as an independent, making him
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
1 suspect arrested, 2 others on the run in Luther, wanted by Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office for multiple charges
ACLU, educators file lawsuit over Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory
Historic Flying Fortress, A WWII Heavy Bomber, Makes Stop In Weatherford
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL