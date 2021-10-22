Ex-Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault, More Victims Likely: Cops
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ten Tracks by Marcus Miller I Can’t Do Without…by Richie Goods
Accused U.S. Capitol rioter threatened his children, prosecutors say
NBA Coaches Who Won Championships As Players: Bill Russell And Phil Jackson Are The Ultimate Winners
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ten Tracks by Marcus Miller I Can’t Do Without…by Richie Goods
Voting rights demonstration leads to faith leaders’ arrests outside White House
EMPIRE OF THE SUNS
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lil Tecca announces 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour
Ten Tracks by Marcus Miller I Can’t Do Without…by Richie Goods
U.S. Senator Manchin denies media report he could leave Democrats
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Celtics vs. Knicks season-opener 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch
NBA 2021-22: 10 cosas a seguir a lo largo de la temporada
N. Kanawha Street closure extended through Tuesday, Oct. 19
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ex-Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault, More Victims Likely: Cops
Marcus K. Garner - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The GBI believes a former science teacher charged with sexually assaulting a minor may have had encounters with more youth across GA and AL.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
GBI says teacher charged with raping a child likely had more victims
Murray, Jackson counties each report COVID-related deaths
Georgia State vs. Texas State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL