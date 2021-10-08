Ex-University System of Georgia Regent Dean Alford pleads guilty to racketeering
Ex-University System of Georgia Regent Dean Alford pleads guilty to racketeering
Dave Williams, Online Athens - Athens Banner-Herald
10/8/21
A former member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents pleaded guilty to racketeering Thursday and was sentenced to eight years.
Read Full Story on onlineathens.com
