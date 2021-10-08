Eyes on Texas: Peter Gardere's 4-0 mark against Oklahoma makes him a Hall of Honor shoo-in
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Borderplex Alliance earns economic development award, says more jobs coming to El Paso in 2021-2022
El Paso Opera to participate in worldwide theatrical event with local production of “All Together Now!”
54 years later: A tearful reunion between two South Texas Marines
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Fort Worth or Dallas: Which City Has the Best Film Festival?
The Gild: Dallas’ Iconic Gold Office Towers to Get a New Name and a Multimillion Redo
This Modern Texas Home Is Both Beautiful and Totally Kid-Friendly
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Opal Lee's Juneteenth dream came true, but she isn't done
Fort Worth or Dallas: Which City Has the Best Film Festival?
Texas boy, 10, killed after horse falls on him in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Southlake, Texas, schools restrict classroom libraries after backlash over anti-racist book
Editorial: Finally, a judge does the right thing and blocks the Texas ban on abortion
Texas boy, 10, killed after horse falls on him in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Opal Lee's Juneteenth dream came true, but she isn't done
Fort Worth or Dallas: Which City Has the Best Film Festival?
Tesla Will Move Headquarters to Austin, Texas
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Eyes on Texas: Peter Gardere's 4-0 mark against Oklahoma makes him a Hall of Honor shoo-in
Brian Davis, Hookem.com - Austin American-Statesman
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Yes, Texas ex Peter Gardere is friends with Charles Thompson. And his 4-0 mark vs. OU makes him a shoo-in for Texas Athletics Hall of Honor.
Read Full Story on hookem.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma
Game Prediction: #6 Oklahoma vs #21 Texas
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL