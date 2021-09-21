Fact check: False claim that many California voters were told they already voted
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
FDLE agent, suspect injured in shooting during drug operation in Kissimmee
23 of the strangest things that happened in Florida in 2020
Hawaiian Airlines Begins Sales for Nonstop Service Between Honolulu and Austin, Ontario & Orlando
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Smith was speechless while visiting the Florida Gators on Tuesday
Human Rights Campaign promises to sue after Florida governor signs trans sports ban into law
FDLE agent, suspect injured in shooting during drug operation in Kissimmee
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Stand-Up Paddleboarders Cross the Atlantic for Cystic Fibrosis
Your Guide to the 2021 Outdoors Bassmaster Classic
Smith was speechless while visiting the Florida Gators on Tuesday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Your Guide to the 2021 Outdoors Bassmaster Classic
Daryl Dike to return to Orlando City after Barnsley opts not to trigger buy option
FDLE agent, suspect injured in shooting during drug operation in Kissimmee
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fact check: False claim that many California voters were told they already voted
McKenzie Sadeghi - USA Today on MSN.com
9/21/21
Join the Community
shares
A system error at two polling locations in California did not prevent anyone from voting in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Things You Can Legally Do in the US When You Turn 18
California now has nation's lowest virus transmission rate
Top 5 Songs Released This Week (September 12–19)
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL