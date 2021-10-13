'Faith And Blue' event helps bridge the gap between police and the community
'Faith And Blue' event helps bridge the gap between police and the community
Allie Martin - WCBI
10/13/21
Bridging the gap between the community, churches, and police, that's the goal of a nationwide initiative that has come to Tupelo.
Read Full Story on wcbi.com
