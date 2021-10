Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana's El-Peñon Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP.(TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the company has signed a Memo of Understanding (MOU) to acquire the Viernes project located 122 km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile.