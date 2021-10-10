Fargo man blinded during police confrontation settles lawsuit with city
Fargo man blinded during police confrontation settles lawsuit with city
April Baumgarten - INFORUM
10/10/21
Tyler Patel will be paid $75,000, while the City of Fargo and officers involved in the case will not admit fault.
Read Full Story on inforum.com
