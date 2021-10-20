Fayetteville man arrested for stealing multiple trucks, setting one on fire
Fayetteville man arrested for stealing multiple trucks, setting one on fire
C.C. McCandless - KNWA News
10/20/21
Fayetteville Police reported that a man left a stolen truck at Parson’s Quarry, set it on fire, then stole another truck.
Read Full Story on nwahomepage.com
