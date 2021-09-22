FBI: Remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, autopsy confirms
FBI: Remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, autopsy confirms
Reuters - Los Angeles Daily News
9/22/21
Investigators have called Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiance, a “person of interest” in the case. He has not been seen since leaving his family’s home in Florida a week ago.
