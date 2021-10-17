FCS football review: Week 7 takeaways
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Bills have plan on Monday night for Titans’ Derrick Henry, who faces different Buffalo defense this season
Coming to a Sabres game in 2021-22? Here are some things to know
VIDEO PREMIERE: Roses & Revolutions Show Arena-rock Potential with Scorching Anthem “When The Moment’s Gone”
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lafreniere scores in return home, Rangers top Canadiens 3-1
Rams vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model
New York Giants Competitive Edge Week 6: Defense/Special Teams vs. Rams Offense/Special Teams
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Proposed $311M Oyster Bay budget keeps tax levy flat, boosts spending on salaries in 2022
Brookhaven Area High School Games Coming Up This Week
Bills Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Proposed $311M Oyster Bay budget keeps tax levy flat, boosts spending on salaries in 2022
In Buffalo Bills' stadium talks, one branch of state government is left out
How to watch Rams vs. Giants: Free live stream, time, TV, channel for NFL, Week 6
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Brookhaven Area High School Games Coming Up This Week
Sterling Shepard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Which Games Jets Fans Should Watch During New York's Bye Week?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FCS football review: Week 7 takeaways
By CRAIG HALEY - KHON2
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
The beginning of the second half of the FCS season this weekend looked a lot like the first half, with heads shaking everywhere in disbelief. Another eight ranked teams
Read Full Story on khon2.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Letters to the editor for Oct. 17
People in Business
Sunday Buckeyes: Checking out how former OSU players are doing in the NFL this season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL