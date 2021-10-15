FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
The Associated Press - We Are Green Bay
10/15/21
A panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine Friday, saying they should be offered at least two months
