FDLE charges Amore Pools with defrauding $2M from hundreds in 6 Florida counties
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Check out these 3 families that decided to share their cooking talents with the world!
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
More details released after man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend’s date in Layton
High school boys golf: Behind stellar 8-under by Tanner Telford during 3A opening round, Morgan in driver’s seat for another title
These are the 7 men sitting on Utah’s death row
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
More details released after man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend’s date in Layton
The latest COVID-19 surge may have peaked. Will the virus hit that hard again?
Udo to expand its Utah headquarters
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Goats, jobs and Jesus: Students reflect on gap year experiences
Check out these 3 families that decided to share their cooking talents with the world!
Housing prices across the country remain in pandemic flux
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FDLE charges Amore Pools with defrauding $2M from hundreds in 6 Florida counties
Lamaur Stancil - Treasure Coast Newspapers
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
State investigators in July stepped into disputes between a St. Lucie County pool contractor and hundreds of unhappy customers
Read Full Story on tcpalm.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Brian Laundrie's father joins search of Florida wildlife reserve for 23-year-old son, lawyer says
Florida submits plan for final $2.3 billion in school relief
Banesco USA and ABANCA USA Announce $35.9 Million Syndicated Loan to Finance Multifamily Project in Tampa, FL
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL