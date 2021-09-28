Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban
Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban
ABC News - ABC
9/28/21
A federal judge has suspended South Carolina from enforcing a rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students
